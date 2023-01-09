Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man from Earley in Reading have confirmed they have found a body.

Sidney Box who was recently diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at around 8.20pm on Thursday evening (5 January) in Silverdale Road, Earley.

Officers spent the weekend searching the local area, including the Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve. On Monday afternoon (9 January) officers said though formal identification has not yet taken place, they believe they have found Sidney's body.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported at this very sad time.

Officers say the death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Superintendent Andrew Cranidge, LPA Commander for Bracknell & Wokingham, said: “Our search for Sidney has been ongoing for four days, with volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and the local community assisting in our search.

“Very sadly, as a result of these searches, a man’s body was located in a garden in Earley this afternoon.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered their help in this search over the last four days.

"I know that Sidney's family are extremely grateful to all those who have assisted.

“This is a tragic conclusion to what has been a widespread search and my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Sidney’s family.

“We would ask, on their behalf, that their privacy is respected at what will be an extremely difficult time for them.”