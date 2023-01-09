A seven-year-old from Reading, who lives with a genetic condition that causes painful fractures, has had a birthday to remember after spending many in hospital.

On the 17th of September 2022, Lincoln and his family travelled up to Hoar Cross Hall in Burton-Upon-Trent, the location of the Make-A-Wish UK Disney Wish.

The family was able to immerse themselves into the universe of Marvel, Star Wars, Toy story, Micky Mouse, Winnie-the-Poo as well as the Disney princess universe.

Lincoln said: "I just loved everything about it, I got to meet Mickey Mouse and do my avenger training!"

Seven-year-old Lincoln, from Reading, has his dream to experience Disney granted by children's charity Make-A-Wish UK and Disney. Credit: Make-A-Wish UK

In December of 2014, during her 18-week scan, doctors discovered that Lincoln shared the same condition as his mum.

She said: "I could see him having fractures in the womb, I came out of the scan room and burst into tears. We thought up to then that he wouldn’t have it."

Due to his condition, crowded spaces and long journeys would put Lincoln at risk of fracturing his bones, making a trip to Disneyland difficult.

But the UK based Disney Wish offered the family the opportunity to experience Disney without the risk.