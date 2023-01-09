Motorists are being warned of disruption to journeys in Kent this morning due to a road traffic collision on the M2.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between junction 3 for Rochester and 2 for Chatham/Medway shortly before 5:30am.

The carriageway has since been closed between the two junctions and drivers have been urged to find alternative routes.

Two cars were involved in the collision. It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Emergency services are also dealing with an oil spill due to the incident.

Stationary traffic has been reported back to junction 4 on the motorway, but local roads are currently moving freely.

National Highways has said the road could remain closed until 8am, meaning disruption through rush hour is likely.

It has put a diversion route in place:

Leave the M2 westbound at J3 and take the 1st exit at both the two roundabouts to join the A229 heading south towards Maidstone.

Follow the A229 to the M20 J6 and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout to join the M20 westbound.

Continue on the M20 westbound to J4 and leave the M20. Take the 3rd exit onto the A228 heading north.

Follow the A228 back to the M2 J2 and rejoin the M2 westbound to continue your journey.

This is a developing story. More to follow.