Motorists in Hampshire are being warned that a number of road closures across the county are likely to affect journeys this week, Monday 9 January.

The closures, organised by National Highways, will see necessary maintenance work carried out on 3 major roads over the next few weeks.

All the closures will take place overnight, will all affected roads reopening by 6am.

Diversion routes will be in place.

What routes are affected?

A34 Whitchurch: the road remains closed northbound from Monday to Friday, from Bullington Cross to Litchfield between 9pm and 6am until Saturday 27 January 2023.Drivers will be diverted via A303, A339 and B4640 to join at Tot Hill.

M271 near Southampton: overnight closures will take place from Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February 2023 (10pm and 6am) to allow resurfacing work in both direction between Nursling Interchange and Redbridge Roundabout.Drivers will be diverted via A35 Totton Bypass, A326 to Ower Interchange then M27 to junction 3 for M271 and reverse.

A27 Havant bypass: overnight closures will take place to allow resurfacing work on the A27 westbound between the A2303 junction and Portsbridge Roundabout on weeknights (9pm to 6am) from Monday 9 to Saturday 11 February 2023.Drivers will be diverted via A2030 Easton Road and Havant Road to M27 junction 12. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted via A27 to the Portsbridge Roundabout.