Kent Police’s Rural Task Force is investigating the suspected killing of a tawny owl in Upchurch.

The incident is believed to have happened in October 2022 and officers have recently come into possession of images of two men they would like to speak to.

Police Sergeant Darren Walshaw said: "We suspect an owl was killed using catapults and are now issuing photographs of two people who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"Anybody who recognises one or both of them is urged to contact our appeal line."

Anyone with information should call 01634 792209, quoting Rural Task Force reference 95-22.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on the website.