WATCH: The moment £10,000 worth of phones was stolen from Tescos.

Mobile phones estimated to be worth around £10,000 have been stolen from a supermarket in Crawley.

The men can be seen on CCTV taking the phones, which were out on display to be used for demonstrations, from the Tesco store on Hazelwick Avenue.

The incident took place on Thursday December 29, between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Police are looking to identify three men in relation to the high value theft, which included iPhones and a Motorola.

Police are trying to identify three men spotted on CCTV. Credit: Sussex Police

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Footage of the incident has been obtained and released by officers, showing the three men enter the store’s phone shop and then make off with ten demonstration handsets, causing damage to their displays in the process. The group then made off from the store.

"The stolen handsets include an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14 Plus, an iPhone 13, and a Motorola G62.

"The three suspects are described as all being in their 20s and between 5’10” and 6’.

"The first has short, dark brown hair and a trimmed dark beard. He was wearing grey jeans and black trainers.

"The second was wearing a green baseball cap with a white logo back-to-front, a long black coat, light jeans, and black trainers.

"The third suspect was wearing a winter hat, a blue t-shirt, dark wash jeans and black trainers. He was also wearing a knee length Nike coat."

Anyone with any information about the identity of the three men are being asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting serial 496 of 30/12.