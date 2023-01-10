Men's cricket has been banned at a club in Dorset after complaints from some neighbours.

After more than a century of play, some people living next to the pitch at Colehill in Wimborne are unhappy about cricket balls landing on their property.

The club has looked at ways to reduce the risk of flying balls, including installing high nets, but the cost is too much.

A petition to overturn the decision has gained more than 10,000 signatures.

George Taylor, Colehill Cricket Club Captain, said: "The decision is so sad and the fact that the community has rallied round and expressed their feeling backs me up.

"We're not just 11 blokes who like to play cricket and have a few beers, there's much more to it, a community feeling, and there has been a sort of backlash from the general public against this nimbyism - not in my back yard approach - that the neighbour has taken here."

Another player said: "It's a lovely place to play cricket and it's been here for over 100 years.

"I really enjoy it and we have a great sense of team sprit amongst us and a lot of people come and watch us so it's a real shame that a few personalities have got us to a situation where we can't continue."

Youth cricket has been allowed to continue on the ground on the basis that boys and girls can't hit the ball as far as an adult.

In a statement, the Colehill Sports and Social club said: "We've made the decision to ban adult cricket here with a heavy heart. With increasing insurance premiums, we don't think it is viable to continue and face constant complaints and claims from those neighbours who chose not to embrace us."

One of the many neighbours who want the cricket to continue is Rupert Haycock.

He said: "It's part and parcel of living next to a cricket pitch. You buy a house next to a cricket pitch then you expect balls to come into your garden. I've had plenty of balls in the garden and am perfectly happy with it."

The Colehill St Michael's Cricket Club began life on the 17th April 1905. A meeting of five men was held in the parish hall and on the proposition of Joe Guy, the Colehill Cricket Club was formed.

The ground was donated to the club and designated as for the club's use only. Over the following decades, and with many generations of the same families providing continuity, CCC was acknowledged as one of the best cricket sides in Dorset.

To acknowledge the diversity of uses now being accommodated by 'The Club' the name was changed during the 1970's to become Colehill Sports & Social Club

More recently, Colehill C.C. merged with Wimborne C.C. to form Wimborne and Colehill Cricket Club, with games now shared between the grounds.