'Peacemaker' killed while trying to break up a fight over E-scooter, court told

An asylum seeker fatally stabbed a "peacemaker" who had attempted to break up a fight over an electric scooter, a court has heard.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai is on trial at Salisbury Crown Court, charged with the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway sandwich shop in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of March 12 2022.

Nic Lobbenberg KC, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Roberts had been enjoying a "very chilled" night out with his friend, James Medway, at the For Your Eyes Only strip club in the Dorset seaside resort before the incident.

He said Abdulrahimzai and Mr Medway were involved in an argument over a hired Beryl e-scooter when Mr Roberts stepped in.

Police officers examining the scene of the crime at the time. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Lobbenberg said: "There was an altercation with this defendant. Thomas Roberts was a peacemaker, he came between the two men. For his trouble, he received two stab wounds."

He said the first stab wound penetrated the victim's heart and the second went into his abdomen.

Mr Lobbenberg added: "Following the stabbing, Mr Abdulrahimzai fled. James chased him but lost him in some nearby woodland."

The prosecutor said the defendant had dropped his mobile phone and was traced to his home address by police who recovered it.

Flower laid at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Lobbenberg told the jury that Abdulrahimzai did not deny carrying out the stabbing using a knife he had taken with him from home, and has previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He said the defendant is likely to claim he had not intended to kill Mr Roberts and his actions were a result of a "loss of control".

Abdulrahimzai, who was born in Afghanistan, arrived in the UK in December 2019 and initially told the authorities he was 16 when he was arrested, but the court has since determined that he is now 21.

The defendant, who was living in Poole at the time of the incident, denies murder and the trial continues.