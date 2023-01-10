Police are turning to the public for help to find a man who's gone missing from Emsworth in Hampshire.

32-year-old Danny Bardoulle was last seen at around 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday 10 January) near to Anthony Way.

Police say they have been trying to locate him but are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Danny is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of large build, with blonde to dark hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a jean jacket.

Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "If you have seen Danny, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230012489."