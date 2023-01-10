British Transport Police have released two images of a man they want to speak to after a train guard and a child were bitten by a dog.

The most recent incident occurred on-board a service from Frome to London Paddington on the evening of 27 October 2022.

The Train guard was walking through the train when a dog jumped out of a seat and bit her arm.

On 14 July 2022, the same dog bit a 7-year-old girl at Henley-on-Thames railway station.

Anyone who recognises the man is being asked to contact British Transport Police. Credit: British Transport Police

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016.

Or you can call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2200113224.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.