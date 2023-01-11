Play Brightcove video

A couple from Brighton say they're angry and disappointed that two large dogs who launched a vicious on their own pet have not been seized by police.

Louise and Andrew's Cavapoo called Hugo is still being treated for serious injuries following the incident in the Kemptown area of the city on Wednesday 4 January.

They say he began recovering well but has since developed an infection in some of his wounds.

The couple has now launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise the £7,000 they say is needed for his treatment.

Louise was on their normal morning walk when she spotted the two larger dogs around 60 metres away. She said she deliberately turned into Eaton Place, but the dogs attacked within seconds.

"It happened so quickly - the two dogs on either side of the road locked eyes on each other and were on Hugo in seconds" Louise said.

"They were unprovoked.

"I was screaming and immediately shouted for help. I went down to help Hugo, and was bitten, and I quickly realised I wouldn't be able to intervene as I was going to get badly hurt."

Louise said the attack was 'terrifying.'

"A gentleman came to intervene to help pull me up, and within a minute or two there were a few people there trying to get the dogs to let go of Hugo, using all sorts of methods."

Eventually the dogs let Hugo go and he was rushed to the emergency vets where he underwent surgery.

They managed to save his life, and though he was recovering well, he has since taken a turn for the worse as his wounds have become infected.

Andrew said: "His life is very much in the balance at the moment.

"He's a tiny little thing like a teddy bear- how afraid he must have been.

Hugo's life is hanging in the balance according to his owners Andrew and Louise Credit: ITV Meridian

"These dogs have fallen into the wrong hands. We have irresponsible people looking after the most dangerous dogs, and it's a lethal combination, but the police don't seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

Louise added, "Whilst the dogs have not been listed legally as dangerous dogs, I believe they are dangerous dogs.

"They were two dangerous dogs left unattended, unleashed and unmuzzled, on a pavement, outside on a residential road.

"I've had some many - hundred os messages saying that residents in Kemptown are frightened and nervous and don't feel safe.

Hugo underwent surgery for a number of injuries. Credit: ITV Meridian

Sussex Police say the other dogs aren't a banned breed, but the owner has agreed to muzzle them and keep them more securely.

In a statement a spokesperson said: "This incident was recorded and investigated under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act, which relates to keeping dogs under proper control.

"Under the ‘Director’s Guidance’ for charging decisions, the police are able to make a disposal decision on the offence.

"Disposal options can include:

Charge

Out of court disposals, such as: Caution (including conditional caution), Penalty notice for disorder, Community resolution (as in this instance)

No further action

Detective Inspector Andy Saville of Sussex Police

"Police have a duty to provide a proportionate response to incidents and have a range of dispersal powers outside of the criminal justice system.

"In this instance, the dogs were found to have no history of violence and not to be banned breeds.

"As such, it was deemed proportionate to impose strict safety restrictions, rather than the more punitive approach of seizing and destroying the animals.

"The investigation was overseen by the force’s specialist lead for dangerous dogs."

The incident happened in Eaton Place in the Kemptown area of Brighton on Wednesday 4 January. Credit: ITV Meridian

The dogs' owner said he left home but, unknown to him, the door didn't close properly.

He said he got a call five minutes later saying the dogs were out, and that he rushed straight back but it was all over and his dogs were indoors.

He said he has agreed to the community resolution, will fit a lock on his gate and muzzle his dogs in public.