Drivers are being warned of delays after part of the M27 has been closed due to a police-led incident.

The motorway is closed eastbound between Junction 11 and Junction 12.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A diversion has been put in place and motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time due to possible delays.

The current alternative route being recommended by National Highways is:

From the M27 eastbound, leave at junction 11.

At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the A27. Staying in the nearside lane, leave the A27 at the A27/A32 interchange.

At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and continue on the A27 for approximately 4.5 miles, through Portchester and beneath the M27, until reaching the A27 Portsbridge interchange.

At the roundabout, use the 2nd exit to re-join the M27 eastbound.

More to follow.