The granddaughter of a 93-year-old man whose body was found in a garden in Earley has paid tribute to her "selfless, special Papa".

Sidney Box, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, went missing from his home in Earley last Thursday evening (5 January).

On Monday afternoon (9 January), police officers announced they thought they had found Sidney's body.

Formal identification has not yet taken place however.

His granddaughter, Issi Briggs, has now paid tribute to her grandfather and sent her and her families "heartfelt gratitude to all those that supported us in the search for my grandfather (Papa) over the days."

She said: "The outcome was not what any of our family, friends or the community wanted to find out, but it's some form of closure.

"The amount of aid we received has been far-reaching, personal and practical.

"We were, and still are, feeling overwhelmed by the number of people and businesses that took the time to help.

"You were all part of the reason we stayed hopeful and positive over the four days, and have proved just how important community is.

"We know that some individuals and families knew my Papa and Nana from the many years they have lived on Silverdale Road.

"He was the most kind, selfless and non-judgemental person, and we're happy that so many were able to meet/know just how much of a special person Donald Box was."

The family is now asking people to take down Sidney's missing person posters if they spot them when out in the area.

