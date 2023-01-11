An £8 million house in Berkshire owned by TV host James Corden could be replaced with a new six bedroom home according to a plan put forward for approval on Wednesday.

In October last year, a plan was submitted to demolish the comedian's Templecombe in Wargrave Road, Remenham, and replace it with a two storey 'H-shaped' home built with a 'traditional style'.

Inside, the new house would have an open plan kitchen and living room, a breakfast room and formal dining area, two studies, a play room and a guest room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there would be five bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

An image of what the replacement home could look like. Credit: Michaelis Boyd

The master suite and three of the bedrooms would all have ensuite bathrooms, with a further bedroom with an ensuite shower toilet reserved for guests.

The new home would also have a terrace for alfresco dining a walled garden, a detached car port with four spaces and a cycle parking space and an existing tennis court would be retained.

Initially, the construction of a new pool house formed part of the plan.

However, the proposed pool house was moved from its original location following concerns from Historic England, Built Heritage and the council's conservation officer that its siting would negatively impact the Druidic Circle located in the grounds of Templecombe.

The Druid Circle stones were transported from St Helier on Jersey to the Templecombe estate by its previous owner General Henry Seymour Conway in 1788.

The stones, called the The Mont De La Ville dolmen, and the neighbouring estate are Grade II listed.

James Corden's home is situated on land in Remenham in Berkshire. Credit: Michaelis Boyd

The construction of the new pool house was removed from the proposal amid objections from the council's tree and landscaping officer, who raised concerns that two trees would have to be cut down, the Garden Trust, a statutory consultee for the conservation of park estates.

Ultimately the proposed pool house was removed from the plan altogether.

The plan has been submitted by Atlantic Swiss Agency, which provides financial services to clients in the entertainment industry like Mr Corden.

The application is due to be decided by the council's planning committee on Wednesday, January 11.

Councillors have the option of approving or rejecting the plan, or deferring a decision on it for more information.