Tributes are being paid following the death of a 'hugely respected' primary school Headteacher.

Caversham Primary School confirmed on its website that Headteacher Ruth Perry had passed away.

She was described as 'an integral part of the school community and a well established figure at the school.'

Posting on the school website, Chair of Governors Neil Walne said: We are shocked and saddened by the news that our Headteacher, Ruth Perry, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends, the whole school community and the wider Caversham community at this extremely difficult time.

Ruth Perry became Headteacher of Caversham Primary School in 2010. Credit: Google Maps

"Ruth was an integral part of the school community for many years.

"She was hugely respected, experienced and a well-established figure at Caversham Primary where she took up the Headteacher role in 2010, having previously been Deputy Head from 2006-2010 and a pupil herself between 1973 and 1980.

"The Educational Psychology Team from Brighter Futures for Children and other specialist staff are present at the school working with staff and pupils, and will continue to offer support in the weeks and months ahead.

"There will be an opportunity to sign a book of condolence in due course."