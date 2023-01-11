A rare vase by artist Sir Grayson Perry is expected to fetch more than £50,000 at an auction in Eastbourne today.

Created at a time when he was a struggling artist, the vase's paintings tell the story of the M11 protests in London back in the 1990s.

Auctioneer, Jeanette May, said Grayson used to sell his art works for a tenner at a local boot sale before he became famous.

The auction comes just weeks after Sir Grayson Perry was named in the New Year's Honours List. Credit: Eastbourne Auctions

Now, the vase is estimated to be sold for anywhere between £40,000-£80,000.

The auction comes just weeks after the artist, who is well known for his pottery works and tapestries that give his take on British life, was named in the New Year's Honours List.

The auction is due to start at 10am.