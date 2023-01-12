An investigation is underway after a man exposed himself to a child who was walking home from school in Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

The teenage girl was walking in a wooded area between Coniston Avenue and Woodside Road in Rusthall, at around 4.15pm on Friday 6 January when it happened.

It's alleged the man removed some of his clothing and carried out an indecent act.

The child ran from the scene and police were alerted.

The suspect is described as white, around 30 years old and of skinny build. He had short brown or dark hair, facial stubble and was between five feet and seven inches and six feet tall. He was wearing all black clothing, with a zipped jumper.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to check for any privately held CCTV or footage from doorbell cameras.

Residents in the surrounding roads are also asked to check any security systems for footage around the time of the incident, which may assist the investigation.

If you have any information, call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/3754/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.