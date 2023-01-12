An investigation has been launched after an armed robber threatened a member of staff at the Cake Box store in Reading.

Police say it was a 'frightening ordeal' for the victim, a woman in her 30s.

A man entered the store in Wokingham Road just after midday on Tuesday (10 January). He moved to the front counter to access the till and threatened the victim with an unknown weapon. He then stole the cash box and left the store.

The woman wasn't injured.

The offender is described as a white man, unknown age, and had a slim build. He was wearing a dark blue zipped jacket, black trousers with a white stripe on either side and was carrying a black rucksack with the word “Rascal” written on it in white letters.

He was also wearing plain black trainers, a baseball cap and a black face mask.

Investigating officer PC Kelly Janaway, based at Reading police station, said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim, who thankfully, was not injured.

“This incident happened just after midday on Tuesday, and it is likely that many people would have been in the general area of Wokingham Road.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage to please check this and contact Thames Valley Police if you have captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“Do you know of anybody who owns a rucksack as described or recognise the description of the offender?

“You can provide any information via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230013517.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”