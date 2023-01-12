Police are turning to the public for help to find a boat which was stolen from its mooring in Lymington.

The blue and cream Boston Wheeler was taken from Keyhaven sometime between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday 10 January.

Police say the vehicle has twin outboard 115 Yamaha engines.

It was moored near the River Warden’s office.

Officers say they have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for any information that might help their investigation.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Perhaps you’ve seen a boat matching this description since it was stolen?

"Maybe you have CCTV footage from the area?

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 with reference 44230013649.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.