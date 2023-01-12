Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Hastings in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at about 6.08pm on Wednesday, 11 January.

A woman aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody on Thursday.

Police have described it as a 'fast-moving investigation' and say a cordon will remain in place for the coming days. Credit: ITV Meridian

Police say the boy and the woman knew each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.

"A cordon is in place and police will remain at scene for the coming days."