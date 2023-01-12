Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Hastings
Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Hastings in East Sussex.
Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at about 6.08pm on Wednesday, 11 January.
A woman aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody on Thursday.
Police say the boy and the woman knew each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.
"A cordon is in place and police will remain at scene for the coming days."