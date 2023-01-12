Caterers at Oxford United have confirmed they are to stop selling burgers inside the football ground after receiving a barrage of negative comments online.

Farrs Catering Group sells fast food including burgers, pies and pasties, from inside Oxford's Kassam Stadium on match days.

But the group now say they are planning to focus on selling burgers only outside following the comments.

A photo of a steak burger costing £4.40- with a brioche bun and a blob of sauce was posted on the Footy Scran Twitter account - a place where football fans 'rate' food sold at matches across the UK.

Users post a picture, and then fans vote for 'good' or 'bad' scran- a slang term for food before the item is given an overall percentage rating.

The burger image was posted online following The U's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal at the Kassam on Monday night.

The burger was given a final score of 87.7% 'No Scran'. Credit: @FootyScran

The post generated almost 800,000 views, with the burger given an overall 'No Scran' rating of 87.7%.

Unimpressed fans posted a slew of negative comments with one supporter branding the burger 'disgusting'.

Another fan described the cheese as 'radioactive'.

Some defended the burger though, with one comment describing it as 'a massive improvement on what it was like before.'