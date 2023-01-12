Police have released images of two men they believe witnessed the murder of a 25-year-old man in Oxford.

Alex Innes was stabbed to death in Walton Street in the Jericho area of the city at around 12.50am on 13 November.

Four men, aged between 18 and 19, have been charged with Mr Innes’s murder and are due to stand trial in May this year.

Alex Innes died after he was stabbed in the Jericho area of Oxford in November last year. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Police believe the two men pictured witnessed the incident and despite 'extensive enquiries' they say they remain unidentified.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I am today releasing CCTV images of two individuals who we would like to speak to as witnesses in respect of this murder investigation.

“I believe that these individuals may have vital information that would assist the investigation.

“Their identities remains unknown, despite extensive enquiries to date.

“They are seen to walk up Walton Crescent, onto Walton Street, and then remain in the vicinity of the Love Jericho bar.

Police believe the man pictured witnessed the stabbing of Alex Innes in November 2022. Credit: Thames Valley Police

“If you recognise either of these individuals, or you believe one of them is you, I would urge you to make contact with Thames Valley Police, quoting reference number 43220511338.

“I would reiterate that we believe they are witnesses to what happened, and they may have information to assist us in our investigation.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101.

“Alex’s family continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”