TikTok farmer and incoming Love Island contestant Will Young said meeting a girl in the villa who is vegan would not be a “deal breaker”.

The 23-year-old, who has racked up 1.1 million TikTok followers posting farming videos, is one of 10 islanders preparing to enter the villa in South Africa for the new winter series of the ITV2 reality show.

Ahead of the series launch on Monday (16 January), Will, from Buckinghamshire, said that finding a girl who is interested in farming “isn’t a deal breaker but if she wants to come out and get involved, then that’s a bonus isn’t it”.

He added that having a vegetarian or vegan girlfriend would also not be a deal breaker.

Will even revealed “I went pescatarian for a while for a girl”, but began eating meat again “literally the day after” the relationship ended.

The TikTok star said he hopes the show will give him the opportunity to “separate the farm and have that period of time where I haven’t got to worry about the lambs and haven’t got to worry about work”.

He reflected on whether his TikTok fame has helped him prepare for potential negativity or online hate which may come from appearing on Love Island.

“I’m a strong believer in that you can’t please everyone,” he said.

“And everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and everyone is going to have their own opinion, and you’ve just got to try and block it out almost.

“As long as you believe in yourself and believe what you’re doing is right, I think you’ll be OK.”

Will also unveiled what he will miss most while he is in the villa - admitting it will probably be his two pet pigs.

He said: “The thing I think I’ll miss the most is every morning when I go to feed them because I’ve got a pen at the bottom of the garden, they sit their little noses on the rails and kind of rest there until I go over and feed them and starting my morning every day doing that is really, really nice.

“So it would be the pigs, the alpacas, the sheep, the dogs and then the family!”

The new islanders are set to enter the Love Island villa in South Africa on 16 January as new host Maya Jama takes over from Laura Whitmore, who announced she was stepping down in August.

The new series is the show’s first winter series since before the coronavirus pandemic.

New additions also include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack, who was a finalist on the show last year, who are joining as regular panellists on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

Love Island returns on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

