An interactive map released by Thames Water has revealed where the company is making continuous sewage discharges across London and the Thames Valley.

The interactive map on its website shows the locations of affected waterways and the time that sewage discharge began.

Looking at the map, Oxfordshire appears to be one of the areas most affected.

In Bletchingdon, which feeds into Bletchingdon Stream, the storm overflow is currently discharging.

Thames Water says this means there could be sewage in this section of the watercourse.

Other areas where storm overflows are currently discharging include:

Islip which feeds into River Ray

Wheatley which feeds into Wheatley Ditch

Bicester which feeds into Langford Brook

Water companies are allowed to release untreated sewage into rivers in exceptional circumstances, for example, during heavy rainfall.

Thames Water says it is committed to protecting and enhancing rivers and the communities that love them.

The firm added it wants to make discharges of diluted sewage unnecessary as quickly as possible.

