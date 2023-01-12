Travel disruption as flooding and strong winds stop services and cancel ferries

Commuters are being warned of travel delays as heavy rain overnight has caused disruption across the south east.

The Red Jet sailings on Red Funnel between Southampton and West Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, have been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

The services due to depart start at 7.15am, 7:50am and 8:25am were all cancelled.

Red Funnel has said it "apologises for the inconvenience caused" to travellers.

The weather has also affected the Hovertravel services between Ryde and Southsea, which have been suspended.

On its website, Hovertravel said that "tickets will be accepted on the Fast Cat Service".

Elsewhere, services on Great Western Railway between Swindon and Chippenham due to flooding.

According to travel service, Inrix, the A338 in Fordingbridge is closed in both directions due to flooding.

This will affect commuters travelling from Fordingbridge Turn in to Burgate School.

The travel issues come after winds of up to 60mph across parts of the UK on Wednesday night.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 9pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday across much of Southern England.

It said some higher ground areas may get 70-90 mm or more of rain, and that downpours could flood properties and cause power cuts.

Heavy rain could also cause delays or cancellations on public transport, and spray and flooding could lead to treacherous driving conditions and road closures, the forecaster added.

It warned that "very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45 mph inland and 60 mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night".

The Met Office urged people travelling on Wednesday night to "take a little extra time to make the journey a safe one" amid the "strong, gusty winds".

Some communities may also be "cut off by flooded roads," it added.