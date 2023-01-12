A woman has died following reports of a dog attack in Caterham today.

Surrey Police said the woman, aged in her 20s, died after an attack on Thursday afternoon (12 January).

Police said they were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A second woman was taken to hospital with dog bites but her condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Armed officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, detained a total of seven dogs at the scene and they are in police custody.

Several road closures are in place around Gravelly Hill and officers remain at the scene.

Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon.

“This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate.”

