A 17-year-old boy has been charged on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Hastings.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Friday 13 January) and has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday (16 January).

Officers responded to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at around 6.08pm on Wednesday 11 January.

A local woman aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and has subsequently now been charged with one count of murder.

Police say the boy and the woman were known to each other, and officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Alex Campbell, from the Major Crime team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation with a charge secured within 48 hours of us being called to the address.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing. A cordon is in place and police will remain at the scene for the coming days.

“This a tragic case and our thoughts are with the victim’s family.

"And we ask, on their behalf, that their privacy is respected at what will be an extremely difficult time for them.”

