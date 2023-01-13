Builder jailed for life for murders of two escorts in East Sussex

A builder has been jailed for life for the murders of two women, one of whose bodies has never been found.Builder Mark Brown has been jailed at Hove Crown Court for life with a minimum

Mark Brown was sentenced to a minimum term of 49 years for the murders of escorts Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, in 2021.

Alex’s remains were discovered by police at a building site where Brown worked, but no trace has ever been found of Leah’s body.

More follows.