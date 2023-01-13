Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to speak to, after a man was raped in Fareham by a man he met through a dating app.

The victim - a man in his 20s reported that he had been raped on 2 November 2022.

Police say they believe the man pictured may have vital information to assist the investigation. Officers have been trying to identify him, but say they are now turning to the public for help.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries to identify him.

"Now, we are sharing these images publicly to ask this man, or anyone who knows he is, to contact us.

"Anyone with information is urged to ring 101, quoting 44220445787, or you can submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."