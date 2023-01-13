Play Brightcove video

A cat rescue charity in Kent say they are devastated after thieves broke in to one of their storage areas and stole kitten incubators and cats' ashes.

Wisteria Cat Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells takes care of unwanted, dumped and mistreated cats and kittens, and became a registered charity in 2020 during lockdown.

But on Wednesday 4 January, thieves have raided lock-ups used by the centre in Rochester for a second time. Cats' ashes and technology used by the charity were among items stolen.

The charity says nebulisers, and mini incubators which have saved many of kittens during transport were also taken.

The items were taken from a lock up in Rochester on Wednesday 4 January. Credit: ITV Meridian

The charity were alerted after receiving a call from a member of the public to say their merchandise was strewn across the car park.

Charity CEO Billy Devitt said: "Why?

"We're a community charity, and if you needed something you could have just asked.

"What pains more is the box of resin cats that have been stolen, which are cremated cats of whom have been in our care - clearly thinking these are worth something, they are filled with cat ashes."

CEO of Wisteria Cat Rescue Bill Devitt

More than £3000 has been raised to help the charity replace the goods that were stolen through a Just Giving Page.

Posting on the organisation's Facebook Page Mr Devitt said: " Firstly I would like to say thank - you to our wonderful supporters for your messages of pure love.

"It’s extremely hard not to feel sad and gutted when something you put your absolute all into, is just walked all over and destroyed and items of such fondness are stolen from something you’ve created.

"If the person/s who did such an awful act is reading this - please drop my box of cremated cats to any vets in Medway, no questions will be asked!

Wisteria Cat Rescue cares for unwanted, dumped and mistreated cats and kittens. Credit: ITV Meridian

"The rest of the stuff we can replace, but we can’t replace the cremated cats.

"I thank you all for your kindness in wanting to help us, it’s appreciated beyond words."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kent Police said: "There was an alleged break-in of garages in Cooper Road, Chatham reported at 1.20am on the 4th January.

"Officers attended the scene but there was no trace of any suspects.

"The owner then contacted police the same day reporting a number of items stolen."