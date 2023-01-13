Shocking dash cam captures lorry 'catapulting' cars into oncoming M3 traffic

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Dash cam footage of the moment a lorry crashes through the central reservation on the M3 'catapulting' cars into oncoming traffic

Shocking dash cam footage obtained by ITV News Meridian shows the moment a lorry crashed on the M3 'catapulting' two cars into oncoming traffic.

The HGV transporter was travelling north on Tuesday (10 January) when it slid across the carriageway near Fleet and through the central reservation barrier.

The video shows two Teslas being 'catapulted' into southbound traffic, one under another HGV.

While the drivers involved sustained only minor injuries, a full southbound closure between J5 (Hook) and J4A (Farnborough) along the M3 was imposed to allow emergency services to clear the large amount of debris left behind.

The crash scene near Fleet. Credit: Fleet Fire Station

Posting on their Facebook page, Fleet Fire Station said: "We’re sure many of you were stuck on the M3 today.

"Just before 1400, along with Hartley Wintney Fire Station and Rushmoor Fire Station we attended a complex incident involving a jackknifed HGV carrying several Teslas.

"The HGV transporter was travelling north, slid across and through the central reservation barrier, catapulting 2 Teslas into south bound traffic, one Tesla under another HGV.

"Luckily there were only minor injuries from the 3 drivers involved. Very lucky for all involved."

Debris was left scattered across the carriageway. Credit: Fleet Fire Station

The eyewitness who captured the crash on dash cam said: "I was traveling on the M3 on Tuesday just behind and about to overtake the lorry when the tyre blew out and it swerved across the lanes and crashed through the barrier onto the other side."

In a short statement, Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 1.40pm today (10 January) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M3 southbound near Fleet.

"This involved two lorries and three cars.

"Minor injuries have been reported."

