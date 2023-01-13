A woman and her dog have been rescued from a house fire in Gosport in Hampshire.

Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham, Southsea and Portchester were called to the blaze on Howe Road, which was caused by a tumble dryer.

Crews used a ladder to rescue the woman and her pet.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels before they ventilated the building to clear smoke.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken onto hospital, as the dog was given oxygen.

The woman was taken to hospital while her dog was given oxygen. Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

Neighbouring properties were checked for any signs of fire or smoke spread and neighbours were given community fire safety messages.

Station Manager Carl Halewood said: “We were able to perform a successful rescue thanks to the quick and efficient response from our crews.

“Their swift actions ensured we were able to prevent the fire from spreading and causing more damage to the property.

“As one of the 5Cs, we urge you to make sure your clothes are drying safely and that you have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home.”