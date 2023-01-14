Dozens of flood alerts have been issued across the south of England as heavy rain and blustery winds bring a weekend washout for many.

On Saturday, there were 107 flood warnings and 180 alerts in place across England, with the Met Office forecasting "an unsettled day" as rain pushed eastwards.

On its website, the Environment Agency, which has around 3,500 measuring stations, said local river flooding impacts are "probable" in parts of England.

Numerous local brooks and rivers are at much higher levels than usual, including the River Thame at Stadhampton and Dorchester and the River Windrush at Witney.

The River Thames is above its usual level at most of its measuring stations in the Thames Valley.

A map shows flood alerts and warnings across the south of England on Saturday Credit: Environment Agency

Slower responding rivers are likely to remain high through the next five days leading to further river flooding impacts at times, with local groundwater flooding probable for the next five days.

Residents are being advised that some properties may flood and to anticipate some travel disruption.

Will the rain continue?

The Met Office forecasts that while brighter spells will return next week, there may also be further heavy showers, prompting fears more flood warnings may follow.

Elsewhere in the UK, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.

The forecaster said: "A band of persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend south across warning area during this period, and combined with saturated ground may lead to some flooding."

A car drives through water in Cholsey, Oxfordshire

What to do if you receive a flood alert?

The Environment Agency recommends taking the following action if you receive a flood alert or your property is in an area with a flood alert: