Olivia Hawkins, who appeared in a James Bond film as a waitress in a party scene, has said she will not be name-dropping when she enters Love Island.

The 27-year-old from Brighton, who was in No Time To Die alongside Daniel Craig, is entering the villa as one of 10 islanders heading to South Africa for the new winter series of the ITV2 reality show.

She said: "No, I don't think I'll be dropping any names in there."

When asked what it was like starring opposite Craig, in the actor's last film as 007, Hawkins said: "Oh, amazing. he's so professional and just so in the zone. (I did) not really (mingle with him much), obviously, when you're acting and you've got all your lines to remember, you're just kind of like in the zone."

Hawkins said she did get to spend longer with Jason Statham while working on another project.

She added: "He's amazing. Honestly, just like the most normal (10-minute) conversation, like about the weather... It was just so normal. He's so down-to-earth and so friendly."

Hawkins has also been a body double for Michelle Keegan for her Very fashion adverts and Emma Watson for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts and been in the second season of Acorn TV's comedy-drama series Queens Of Mystery.

She said she also felt "empowered" while being a ring girl for rapper KSI's fights and thinks "every woman should embrace themselves".

Hawkins also said: "Love Island is completely separate from my career, like, I've never been in a relationship. I'm 27 and I've never had a boyfriend so obviously, I'm trying to find the one, finally."

Maya Jama takes over as host from Laura Whitmore, who announced she was stepping down in August, as the show's first winter series since before the coronavirus pandemic returns.

Love Island returns on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.