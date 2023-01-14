Rail services between East Sussex and Kent, and parts of London have been delayed or cancelled after a train hit a deer.

Southeastern trains between Hastings and London and Hastings and Kent are severely disrupted, after a train struck a deer at Frant on Saturday evening. (14 January)

It happened on the 18:21 Hastings to London Charing Cross service.

The train was unable to move and blocked the line for more than two hours.

Replacement buses were put in place from Hastings to Tunbridge Wells following the incident, and passengers are being warned services that are running are facing delays.

The line has now reopened, but trains which run between London Charing Cross and Hastings are severely disrupted.

A spokesperson for Southeastern said: "Services have been delayed and may be revised or cancelled whilst we work to get them back on time.

According to the operator passengers can use tickets on the following alternative routes at no extra charge: