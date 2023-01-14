Emergency services were called to a serious fire at Culverden Stadium in Tunbridge Wells on Thursday night (12 January).

It broke out in the clubhouse at around 9 o'clock in the evening.

The building has been completely destroyed, meaning Tunbridge Wells Football Club will have to postpone the next home match.

It's not been confirmed what caused the fire but it's thought to be an electrical fault.

TWFC will be seeking to postpone the home fixture currently scheduled for Tuesday 17th January against Erith and Belvedere. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, the club said: " At approximately 2100 on the evening of Thursday 12th January, Kent Fire and Rescue were notified of a fire in the clubhouse of Tunbridge Wells Football Club (TWFC) situated in Culverden Down, Tunbridge Wells, Kent. Kent Fire and Rescue attended the scene and worked to extinguish the fire over a number of hours. The building was handed back to club officials at around midnight.

"Inspection of the clubhouse by board members in attendance revealed a scene of almost complete destruction. It was immediately evident that the clubhouse would be unusable for the foreseeable future.

"Work has been ongoing through the course of Friday 13th January to secure the site. Despite this work, the clubhouse is in a dangerous state and we would urge supporters and members of the public to avoid the building footprint and the immediate vicinity. The club cannot accept responsibility for anyone trying to access these areas.

"Kent Fire and Rescue were unable to provide a definitive cause for the fire, although preliminary indications suggest the blaze was caused by an electrical fault. Investigations are continuing. The club is also working to understand the extent of any recoverable losses.

"TWFC will be seeking to postpone the home fixture currently scheduled for Tuesday 17th January against Erith and Belvedere. Arrangements for other forthcoming home fixtures will be announced in due course. The away fixture at Welling Town tomorrow (Saturday 14th January) will proceed as planned. The club are also working with those who had functions booked at the clubhouse with respect to making alternative arrangements.

"This is a dark day, in a dark week for all those associated with Tunbridge Wells Football Club. Thankfully, nobody was injured by this catastrophic fire.

"The club is incredibly grateful for the kind offers of support and assistance from across the football family and the wider community. We will need that support over the coming days, weeks and months. The club will be putting in place fund raising measures, details of which will be communicated in due course."