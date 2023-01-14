A sex offender from Folkestone has been jailed for 14 months following an attack in Canterbury City centre.

In June 2022, Sasha Mazouz followed a man into a public toilet on Canterbury Lane where he tried to assault him.

The victim managed to escape and police have thanked the man for his bravery in reporting the offence.

He was charged with committing an offence with intent to committing a sexual offence and assault. He pleaded guilty to both counts.

Canterbury Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

On 12 January 2023, Mazouz appeared at Canterbury Crown Court, where the judge sentenced him to a total of 14 months imprisonment. Some of his sentence has already been served as this accounts for time Mazouz has already spent on remand.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Ella Russell of the Canterbury Vulnerability Investigation Team said: "I would like to thank the victim for his bravery in reporting these offences and supporting the prosecution.

"As a result of this, we were able to make a swift arrest and ensured that Mazouz faced the consequences of his actions.

"Kent Police takes all allegations of assault seriously and I hope that yesterday’s sentencing brings comfort to the victim involved."