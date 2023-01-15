The family of an 8-year old boy say they are devastated after he died on holiday in Barbados.

Ace Rewcastle, from Portsmouth, fell seriously ill shortly after arriving on the Carribbean island with his mum and other family members.

He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after undergoing scans in hospital.

He then suffered a bleed on the brain and was put on a life support machine.

Ace Rewcastle at home with his mum in Hampshire Credit: Family handout

Ace's heartbroken mother Amber Field has paid an emotional tribute to her son saying: "Good night Acey Pops, today nature took its course.

"You are my whole existence and I will love and remember you until my last breath.

"Give nanny Pat a big cuddle from me."

Ace had a severe bleed on the brain and a seizure on January 8th, 2023 and never regained consciousness.

Ace Rewcastle was admitted to hospital in Barbados but he didn't recover. Credit: Family handout

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North said:

"My thoughts are with Ace’s family.

"My team and I are in touch and will continue to provide them with whatever help they need, especially to bring Ace home.

"I want to thank all those who have helped the family in recent days."

Ace's family and friends had started a fundraising appeal before his death.

So far more than £115,000 has been raised to pay for medical bills in Barbados and towards a funeral in Portsmouth.