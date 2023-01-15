Play Brightcove video

Watch Andrew Saunders flee from police in his BMW

A man who deliberately drove at a motorcycle in Milton Keynes and fled from police in Sussex has been jailed for 8 years.

Andrew Saunders drove a silver BMW at a motorbike in Newport Road, Woughton Park.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered significant friction burns.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a teenage boy, sustained a broken ankle, a dislocated shoulder and significant friction burns.

Andrew Saunders, who rammed a motorbike and fled from police, jailed for 8 years for dangerous driving. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Saunders pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving of the motorcycle passenger.

A week after this incident in May 2022, Saunders drove a vehicle dangerously after failing to stop for police officers in Brighton.

For this offence, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty said: “Andrew Saunders will now face a significant period behind bars for his crimes, which have caused untold damage and misery.

“The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries, after Saunders deliberately drove at them.

“A week after this incident, Saunders drove dangerously to avoid being stopped by the police.

The trial took place in November 2022.

Saunders was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court in January 2023.