A woman has suffered severe injuries in a dog attack in Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police say it happened outside Tesco supermarket in Castle Street.

Doctors describe the wounds as serious but not life threatening.

The owner of the American bulldog has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The dog has been taken into appropriate care.

The attack comes just a few days after a woman died after a dog attack on a country lane in Surrey

Police believe she had been walking a number of dogs at the time of the incident.

A total of eight dogs have been detained.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating a dog attack in Caterham which left a woman dead. Credit: Surrey Police

Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, senior investigating officer, said forensic work at the scene has now been completed.

She said: “Specialist teams have been carrying out forensic work at the scene but this has now been completed and the area has re-opened to the public.