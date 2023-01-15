Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Major disruption expected after landslip at Hook, Hampshire, damages main line from Waterloo to Basingstoke, Southampton and the West.

The weather has taken its toll on the railways in the South of England too.

A large landslip near Hook in Hampshire is causing severe disruption between Basingstoke and London.

Train passengers are being advised not to travel on the Basingstoke line tomorrow (16 January), because serious delays are expected.

Network Rail says it will take at least a week to fix the damage.

A large landslip in Hampshire has left one of the tracks of the main line from London to Basingstoke hanging in mid-air. Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This is a huge landslip and will have a massive effect on customers. The main line to Basingstoke is the spine of our railway and there will be knock-on impacts across the route.

“I can only apologise for the scale of the disruption and please ask that customers check before they travel this week, not just on the affected section, but all the way up the line to London Waterloo, where many of the trains that would use this section of railway start and finish their journeys.

“We’re still assessing the damage and it’s difficult to put a detailed timescale in place, but we know it’s going to be at least a week.

“We will need to stabilise the embankment, essentially stopping it moving, and then rebuild the railway where it has slid away. We’ll keep everyone informed of our progress and I can only say thank you to everyone for their patience and apologise again for the disruption. Please look out for further updates from South Western Railway on the revised timetable, once this has been able to be confirmed.”