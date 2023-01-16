A man from Swanage in Dorset who would repeatedly call and message his partner within minutes of her arriving at work to check who she was with, has been jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour.

Benjamin David Jason Albin, 25, contacted his former girlfriend excessively on a daily basis early in 2021 - and if she didn't respond to his calls or texts he would go to find her. He would also contact her friends if she didn’t answer, to try and find out who she was with.

Albin insisted she install a location service on a mobile phone app so he could monitor her movements and would accuse her of cheating on him if it was ever turned off.

He would routinely check her mobile phone to see who she had been in contact with, and also caused criminal damage to her possessions.

Messages were also secured as evidence, in which he threatened to kill her and anyone she was speaking to.

Albin was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and was made the subject of a restraining order for a period of seven years.

Detective Sergeant Eleanor Jones, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We take all reports of domestic abuse extremely seriously and are committed to both supporting victims and taking robust action against offenders.

“Nobody deserves to be the victim of the kind of psychological and emotional abuse Benjamin Albin subjected his former partner to.

“I hope this case demonstrates that we will take action to ensure offenders such as Albin face the consequences of their actions.

“I want to praise the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and report this awful behaviour to us. I hope her actions will inspire others to feel confident that they can report offences to police in the knowledge that they will be fully supported, with specialist officers supporting them from their initial police contact through to the court process.”

If abuse is in progress and someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

You can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101. Crimes can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information on help and advice around domestic abuse as well as details of agencies that can offer support visit www.dorset.police.uk/da.