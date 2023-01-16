Firefighters in Dorset have rescued multiple people who were left trapped in their cars due to flooding.

Two crews from Christchurch were called to Greywell at 5.26am on Monday (16 January) where two people were stuck.

Elsewhere, the driver of a car in Upton had to be pushed to safety by firefighters after they were stranded at the Bakers Arms roundabout at 5.49am.

Crews were also called to Woolsbridge industrial estate in Three Legged Cross just after 7.30am.

Crews were called to Woolsbridge industrial estate just after 7.30am. Credit: Verwood Fire Station

Staff from Verwood and Poole arrived to find several vehicles submerged in flood water on the main road.

Firefighters used an inflatable sled to rescue three people who were trapped in their cars and relocated a further 23 people from a nearby industrial unit.

A local business used a digger to clear out a culvert and the water level then started to decrease.

A British Red Cross team were on standby to help crews with the people affected.

There are more than 80 flood warnings in place across Dorset, Hampshire, Sussex and Wiltshire.

How can you prepare for a flood? (according to Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Get sandbags to block doors and low windows

Ensure surface water drains are kept clear to allow water to drain quickly

Make a flood kit including a torch, emergency contact numbers and insurance policies

Make sure you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water supplies

What should you do if travelling in flooded areas?