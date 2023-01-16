Breaking News
Firefighters rescue more than 20 people from flooding as warnings remain in place
Firefighters in Dorset have rescued multiple people who were left trapped in their cars due to flooding.
Two crews from Christchurch were called to Greywell at 5.26am on Monday (16 January) where two people were stuck.
Elsewhere, the driver of a car in Upton had to be pushed to safety by firefighters after they were stranded at the Bakers Arms roundabout at 5.49am.
Crews were also called to Woolsbridge industrial estate in Three Legged Cross just after 7.30am.
Staff from Verwood and Poole arrived to find several vehicles submerged in flood water on the main road.
Firefighters used an inflatable sled to rescue three people who were trapped in their cars and relocated a further 23 people from a nearby industrial unit.
A local business used a digger to clear out a culvert and the water level then started to decrease.
A British Red Cross team were on standby to help crews with the people affected.
There are more than 80 flood warnings in place across Dorset, Hampshire, Sussex and Wiltshire.
How can you prepare for a flood? (according to Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service)
Get sandbags to block doors and low windows
Ensure surface water drains are kept clear to allow water to drain quickly
Make a flood kit including a torch, emergency contact numbers and insurance policies
Make sure you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water supplies
What should you do if travelling in flooded areas?
Don’t drive through standing water
If you are driving a larger vehicle, do not go through flood water at speed
If you do break down in flooding, firefighters can only rescue you and anyone else in the vehicle. It is your responsibility to get the vehicle recovered.
When driving, if heavy rain is making visibility difficult, pull over if possible
Don’t try and walk through floodwater that is above knee level