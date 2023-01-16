Detectives investigating the disappearance of missing Amesbury man Kiran Pun have confirmed they have found a body.

Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen at around 7:38pm on the 1 December in East Park Road in Aldershot.

He had travelled by train from Andover to Farnborough, before taking the Number 1 bus from there to Aldershot train station.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain on bail.

A body, which police believe is Mr Pun, was discovered in Brickfields Country Park in Aldershot on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say his family has been informed.

DCI Adam Edwards, Head of Major Crime at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: "We are working hard now to understand what has happened to Kiran and to be able to provide answers to his family at what is no doubt a very difficult time for them.

"We are keeping an open mind and will be making a number of enquiries in the coming days to formally identify him, with a post-mortem due to take place tomorrow.

"It is really important for us to now understand how and when Kiran came to be in Brickfields Country Park.

"If you have seen anything suspicious or that didn't look right in the area, then please can you get in touch with us.

"Any sightings of Kiran or any information, however small it may seem to you, could be vitally important to our enquiries.

"If you aren't able to come directly to us with any information, then you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously.

"There will also be officers in the area conducting enquiries and going house to house, so if you do have any concerns or wish to tell us anything about this matter, then please do not hesitate to approach us.

"Please, can I urge anyone that can assist to come forward and help us provide Kiran's family with the answers they are seeking.

"If you have any information, in particular any footage which may assist us, you can submit this by going to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N08-PO1 Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org