Southampton Football Club have hilariously hit back at the Everton fans who let off fireworks outside the Saints' hotel.

A small group of Everton supporters posted a video online of them setting off fireworks in the early hours of Saturday morning, outside the hotel where Southampton's team was sleeping.

Southampton FC though claim their players slept through the fireworks. The club saying they only learned of the failed attempt to disturb them when they awoke the following morning. The team then went to Goodison Park and won at Everton for the first time since 1997! Captain James Ward Prowse scoring two superb goals.

James Ward Prowse scored twice Credit: PA images

The Saints media team then put a cheeky five star review on Tripadvisor, praising the hotel for it's "triple-glazing" and saying it was the best sleep they've ever had.

The review also alludes to the Fireworks before adding "...the only rocket we noticed all weekend was the one James Ward-Prowse sent into the net in the 78th minute."