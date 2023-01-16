Police have revealed how a trail of diesel from the scene of a crash led them to a drink driver who had mowed down a teenager standing at a bus stop in Bicester in Oxfordshire.

The 16-year-old boy was knocked unconscious and later found by a passing police officer.

40-year-old Bruno Viveiros of The Green, Chesterton was three times over the limit when he lost control of his van on Middleton Stoney Road, at approximately 8pm on Saturday 19 March last year.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was standing at a bus stop having finished a shift at work, when a Vauxhall Vivaro van, being driven by Viveiros, mounted the pavement and ploughed into the bus stop and the victim.

He was knocked unconscious and thrown some distance from the bus stop, and was only discovered when passing police officers saw him lying on the ground. He suffered life-changing injuries.

Viveiros didn't stop at the scene and then hit a traffic-calming island.

A trail of diesel from the crash scene led officers to his home - where they found him asleep in his van.

Viveiros was jailed for three years, and disqualified from driving for four years. He will also be subject to an extended re-test to regain his licence.

Investigating officer PC Harry Welch of the Bicester Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a truly shocking case that demonstrates the selfishness and appalling consequences that drink driving has.

“Viveiros has been given a three-year prison sentence, but I know that what happened that night to the victim, and the trauma he and his family had suffered is immeasurable.

“I would like to thank all officers and partner agencies who were involved following the incident, but above all, I would like to thank the victim and his family for their patience and support throughout this investigation.”