A driver has been left with "life threatening injuries" following a crash on the A27.

Sussex Police say a car collided with a police car which was assisting a broken down vehicle on the road earlier last night (Monday 16 January).

The driver of the car has sustained serious, life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Fontwell East roundabout and Arundel with investigating officers on the scene.

Sussex Police say the road is going to be closed for significant length of time. It's not known when it will reopen.

The force is asking people to allow extra time for their journey and use alternative routes.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to email it to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Burley.