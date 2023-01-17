A conservation charity near Andover is putting on a Winter Woodland Lights event in a bid to beat the January blues.

The Hawk Conservancy Trust's fundraising event started on January 13 and will run for 17 nights. The Trust hopes it will help to raise the spirits of visitors after the Christmas holidays.

The Winter Woodland Lights experience follows a narrated trail with insights to shine a light on conservation issues facing the wildlife habitat. There will also be a moonlit owl flying display.

Credit: ITV

Hawk Conservancy Trust Chief Executive, Penny Smout, said: "This is our second year of the Winter Woodland Lights so any returning visitors will notice a few new features and will be left in no doubt that our fantastic team has gone all out to create another eye-catching and thought-provoking spectacle.

"While many of the pre-Christmas light trails have the drama of stately architecture as their backdrop, we have the majesty of Mother Nature and the chance to enthuse people about our mission to conserve birds of prey and their habitats.

"A big part of our role is to educate our visitors about the conservation issues they are facing.

"This fundraising event will not only generate valuable funds that will go directly towards our vital conservation work, but will also inspire our visitors to help us conserve birds of prey and their habitats. We all need to do what we can to help them."