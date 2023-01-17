The wife of a Worthing man left permanently brain damaged and unable to communicate after an attack, told ITV News she is "angry" two of his teenage attackers have had their sentences reduced.

Alan Willson was attacked in Longcroft Park, Worthing, on Easter Sunday in 2021, after confronting three boys over a bullying incident.

He was discovered badly injured by his wife Annie after a brutal attack with a log.

Mr Willson was left in a coma and spent three months in hospital.

He is still unable to speak, cannot sign his name or play with his children.

Harry Furlong, 18, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court and was jailed for 20 months. He did not appeal his sentence.

The incident was so horrific, the judge took the rare decision to name the other two young attackers, despite being under 18 years old.

Archie Tilley, 16, and George Tilley, 14, were found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were both handed 12-year sentences in June last year.

The brothers have successfully had their sentences reduced by the Court of Appeal and will now serve nine and a half years in total.

Archie Tilley (L) and George Tilley (R) have had their sentences reduced by the Court of Appeal

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "The sentences of two boys convicted of a violent assault on a Worthing father in April 2021 have been reduced by the Court of Appeal.

"George Tilley and Archie Tilley, who were aged 13 and 14 at the time, were convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent and handed 12-year sentences for the assault that left Alan Willson with life-changing injuries.

"The sentence included a maximum of nine years to be served in custody, with an additional three years on extended licence due to the boys being classified as dangerous offenders.

"Both Tilley brothers appealed their sentence and at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday 17 January, it was agreed the previous sentences issued were “manifestly excessive” and did not give a sufficient reduction for the boys’ young age and immaturity.

"The sentences were reduced by two-and-a-half years, meaning both sentences are now nine-and-a-half years in total, to comprise six-and-a-half years in custody and three years on extended licence.

"The judge acknowledged the assault was vicious, persistent and caused Alan to suffer catastrophic injuries. He also acknowledged the complete absence of remorse from either offender.

"However, the court is bound by legal guidelines when sentencing children and young people, and it was deemed the previous sentence did not sit within these guidelines."

DCI Simon Dunn, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: "This was a truly horrific assault on a man whose life will never be the same as a result.

"We were delighted to secure the conviction for Alan and his family last year, to know that those responsible for this devastating crime would be held accountable for their actions.

"Even with this reduction, their custodial sentence will still run until the end of 2028.

“We respect the decision made by the court today, and continue to support Alan and his family through this difficult time."

Annie Willson, Alan's wife said she was "gutted" to hear about the sentence reduction, particularly given how significantly her life has been impacted by the incident:

Reacting to the news, Annie Willson said: "I can see both sides but I'm really angry for us because, it's as I said to our barrister when we came out of court, when can I appeal for Alan's sentence? There is no appeal for him.

"But saying that six and a half years is a long time for a teenager. Technology is going to move on, everything else is going to move on and to be perfectly honest with you, they're not worth my time.

"I've spent the last 18 months or so worrying about them, who's looking at me, who's looking at Alan. Now, no more.

"You do your time and if you behave yourself, you might go out for parole in three years' time but who knows - a leopard doesn't change its spots.

"I'm gutted to be fair. They have no idea how my life is and now I have to start thinking about my life and how my life isn't going to change. I'm not allowed to go to court and I'm not allowed to go and appeal but I've just got to crack on with it.

"The justice system needs a big shakeup...I want to go to parliament, I want to speak to the Prime Minister, I want to do this and put my case to him."