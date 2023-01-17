Major disruption across roads as Met Office issues ice warning

A drop in temperatures and icy conditions have led to disruption across the region's roads with drivers being urged to take care.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice meaning there are likely to be difficult driving conditions.

Multiple accidents have been reported across the region with various roads closed.

The A3 northbound is closed at Petersfield Services with the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit saying it had a "busy night on the A31 westbound through the New Forest".

The team says gritters have been working through the night but is asking people to take care.

Meanwhile in Kent the A226 London Road at Swanscombe is said to be blocked with traffic queuing due to a jackknifed lorry between High Street and Craylands Lane. Sensors there suggest the road is impassable.

Staying in Kent and drivers are urged to approach the A264 Langton Road in Langton Green with care due to an earlier accident. A vehicle has been left in an unsafe position.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office. Credit: Met Office

In West Sussex, two cars were involved in what's described as a "serious accident" closing the A27 in Fontwell in both directions.

The A35 eastbound at Lytchett Minster is closed due to ice from the A351 (Bakers Arms Roundabout) to the A350 (Blandford Road North).

As well as the ice causing problems, there is still flooding affecting the region.

In east Sussex, the A28 Brede Hill is closed in both directions from the Doleham Hall turn off to Stubb Lane.